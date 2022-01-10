Birthday Club
OPS raises over $16K for tornado relief

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools raised a little over $16,000 for those who were affected by December’s tornados.

Schools officials say they held a fundraising drive in the week leading up to winter break.

They raised money for the Family Resource Youth Service Centers of school districts affected by those tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

That money will help families with needs during the recovery process.

Officials say Foust Elementary Schoo raised $4,000 alone.

