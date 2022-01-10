One person dead after accident at Knox Co. mine

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are reporting one person is dead after an accident at a Knox County coal mine.

Officials with Sunrise Coal issued a statement through their Facebook page.

They say an employee with Sunrise Coal was killed in an accident Friday night at the Oaktown Mine.

We’re told the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Sunrise Coal says they will have no further comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.