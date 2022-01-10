Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

One person dead after accident at Knox Co. mine

(WHSV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are reporting one person is dead after an accident at a Knox County coal mine.

Officials with Sunrise Coal issued a statement through their Facebook page.

They say an employee with Sunrise Coal was killed in an accident Friday night at the Oaktown Mine.

We’re told the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Sunrise Coal says they will have no further comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on...
4 people displaced after Evansville house fire
Suspect in Quality Quick armed robbery
OPD investigating Sunday morning armed robbery
14 News Sunrise Shoutout 1/7
14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney
Henderson dispatch: Multiple deer reported on Highway 41

Latest News

FEMA reopens in Hopkins Co. after closing due to winter weather.
FEMA reopens in Hopkins Co. after closing due to winter weather
Officials warning drivers of ice patches in Greenville
One month since deadly tornadoes in Western Ky.
One month since deadly tornadoes in Western Ky.
Next steps set to begin as Indiana READI regions awarded grant money
Next steps set to begin as Ind. READI regions awarded grant money