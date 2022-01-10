Birthday Club
Officials warning drivers of ice patches in Greenville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department is warning drivers to be careful on the road Monday morning.

They say there have been reports of a few icy patches inside city limits and out in the county.

Some of those roads inside city limits include West Main Cross Street and H C Mathis Dr. along with Main Street in front of First Southern National Bank.

Out in the county, fire officials say Highway 181 North and South, Highway 171 and Highway 189 also have reports of ice in some spots.

