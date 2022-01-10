Nominations open for 2023 Ky. Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher Awards, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Education say any full-time public school teacher in the state with at least three years of experience can be nominated.

You can nominate a teacher here.

Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

Officials say all nominated teachers must complete a formal application and submit it by March 21.

A panel of education professionals from around the state will judge the applications in March.

Officials tell us up to 24 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners will be announced in the spring.

The top nine contenders will receive additional evaluations, which will culminate in the selection of the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.

They say the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced later this year, where each of the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners will be honored with a cash prize and other awards.

Teacher Achievement Award winners will receive a cash gift of $500 each.

Two of the three finalists will receive $3,000 while the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will receive $10,000, along with the opportunity to represent Kentucky in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

