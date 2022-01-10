Next steps set to begin as Ind. READI regions awarded grant money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Almost a month ago, Governor Eric Holcomb approved plans to award $500 million to support regional development plans across 17 regions in Indiana.

The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority was awarded $50 million.

That will contribute to several of our area counties.

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership presented its READI Grant Plan back in November - and that plan is massive.

The presentation itself is over 200-pages long, supporting Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey counties.

Some of those projects that inside include regional marketing, big plans for new housing areas to grow the population, and, of course, the plans along the Evansville riverfront.

Now that our region has been awarded that $50 million of grant money, where do we go from here?

Greg Wathen with the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership says it all starts on Tuesday.

There will be a meeting held with all of the regions, the state and the development corporation where all of the ground rules will be laid out.

Wathen says the process of choosing what projects can actually be funded from their plan will also begin.

However, Wathen says, there are a few challenges along the way.

“Understand, very much so that only 20 percent of the total funding could come from any state sources, including the READI program,” Wathen explained. “The remainder of the 80 percent has to come from private, local, public, federal, what have you. We have to make that determination, can those projects move forward if they have the funding available.”

Wathen says finding those private investors is a process they started before they were officially awarded the READI grant money, as well as companies, who would have an interest in investing in our region.

