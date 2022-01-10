Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Mt. Carmel H.S. switching to remote learning due to lack of staff

school generic
school generic
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel High School students will switch to remote learning through next Monday.

Officials say there is a lack of staff.

Here is the statement on Wabash CUSD #348′s website:

Due to a lack of faculty and staff coverage, beginning tomorrow, January 11th - January 17th, Mt. Carmel High School students will be placed on Remote Learning status. This adaptive pause will insure that the Junior High, Grade School, and the Elementary school will remain in operation. As long as there is proper adult coverage, all high school extracurricular activities will remain on schedule. If coverage is not satisfactory, those events may be canceled. Food will be available for high school students and may be picked up between 12 pm and 12:30 pm. Teachers are currently transitioning to remote learning and will be communicating with the students. If you have any questions, please contact the high school office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on...
4 people displaced after Evansville house fire
Suspect in Quality Quick armed robbery
OPD investigating Sunday morning armed robbery
Henderson dispatch: Multiple deer reported on Highway 41

Latest News

Jasper Police looking for semi after tires crashed into building
Nominations open for 2023 Ky. Teacher of the Year
Beshear proposes $2 billion in additional funding for education budget
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear to provide COVID, tornado update Monday afternoon