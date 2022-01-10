Mt. Carmel H.S. switching to remote learning due to lack of staff

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel High School students will switch to remote learning through next Monday.

Officials say there is a lack of staff.

Here is the statement on Wabash CUSD #348′s website:

Due to a lack of faculty and staff coverage, beginning tomorrow, January 11th - January 17th, Mt. Carmel High School students will be placed on Remote Learning status. This adaptive pause will insure that the Junior High, Grade School, and the Elementary school will remain in operation. As long as there is proper adult coverage, all high school extracurricular activities will remain on schedule. If coverage is not satisfactory, those events may be canceled. Food will be available for high school students and may be picked up between 12 pm and 12:30 pm. Teachers are currently transitioning to remote learning and will be communicating with the students. If you have any questions, please contact the high school office.

