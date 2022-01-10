Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Jan. 10, 2022
(WFIE) - At least 19 people are dead after an apartment building fire in New York. Nine of those are children. Authorities say more than 60 are hurt.

Fire officials are investigating a fire in Henderson County that left a teenager dead over the weekend. A second person was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

A man’s plane goes down on railroad tracks just as a train was barreling toward him in California. Quick-thinking officers stepped up and save the man’s life.

Almost a month ago, Governor Eric Holcomb approved plans to award $500 million to support regional development plans across 17 regions in Indiana. We’re talking to officials on the next steps for the READI grant funding.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Next steps set to begin as Indiana READI regions awarded grant money
Monday Sunrise Headlines 1/10
Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment