Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - At least 19 people are dead after an apartment building fire in New York. Nine of those are children. Authorities say more than 60 are hurt.

Fire officials are investigating a fire in Henderson County that left a teenager dead over the weekend. A second person was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

A man’s plane goes down on railroad tracks just as a train was barreling toward him in California. Quick-thinking officers stepped up and save the man’s life.

Almost a month ago, Governor Eric Holcomb approved plans to award $500 million to support regional development plans across 17 regions in Indiana. We’re talking to officials on the next steps for the READI grant funding.

