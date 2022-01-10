Jasper Police looking for semi after tires crashed into building

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help to fine a semi-trailer missing a set of dually tires.

They say Sunday, between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a semi-trailer lost a set of dually tires that crashed into the building at 1090 Newton St.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash near the intersection of 11th and Newton St. to contact them.

The numbers is 812-482-2255, or you can call the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

