Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Indiana’s COVID death toll passes 19K

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 10,003 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,366,754 cases and 19,084 deaths.

The department doesn’t release numbers over the weekend, but the death toll has risen. Friday’s numbers showed 125 fewer deaths.

Compared to Friday, the state map show two more deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one more death in Warrick and Perry Counties.

Monday’s numbers show 406 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 98 new cases in Warrick County, 52 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Perry County, 38 new cases in Posey County, 44 new cases in Gibson County, 18 new cases in Spencer County, and 15 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 41,826 cases, 520 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 10,029 cases, 151 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 14,649 cases, 209 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,392 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,836 cases, 46 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 8,401 cases, 125 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,164 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,903 cases, 45 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jess Schnur joined a study with Johns Hopkins at Indiana University Health for a treatment...
Evansville woman receives newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on...
4 people displaced after Evansville house fire
Suspect in Quality Quick armed robbery
OPD investigating Sunday morning armed robbery
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

Latest News

Grippo's truck stolen from Evansville
Stolen Grippo’s truck believed to be used in thefts
school generic
Mt. Carmel H.S. switching to remote learning due to lack of staff
Jasper Police: Semi driver found after tires crashed into building
Nominations open for 2023 Ky. Teacher of the Year