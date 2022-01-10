Indiana’s COVID death toll passes 19K

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 10,003 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,366,754 cases and 19,084 deaths.

The department doesn’t release numbers over the weekend, but the death toll has risen. Friday’s numbers showed 125 fewer deaths.

Compared to Friday, the state map show two more deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one more death in Warrick and Perry Counties.

Monday’s numbers show 406 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 98 new cases in Warrick County, 52 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Perry County, 38 new cases in Posey County, 44 new cases in Gibson County, 18 new cases in Spencer County, and 15 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 41,826 cases, 520 deaths

Dubois Co. - 10,029 cases, 151 deaths

Warrick Co. - 14,649 cases, 209 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,392 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,836 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 8,401 cases, 125 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,164 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,903 cases, 45 deaths

