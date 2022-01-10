Gov. Beshear to provide COVID, tornado update Monday afternoon

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold an update on several topics Monday afternoon.

He’s set to discuss the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, including the omicron variant and vaccinations.

Beshear is also expected to update Kentuckians on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms across the state.

You can watch that here at 3 p.m.

