Ghost Quesadilla opens second location on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re a fan of Ghost Quesadilla in Newburgh, you can now get your fix in the River City.

The Mexican-American restaurant opened its second location Monday on Evansville’s west side. It’s located on Pearl Drive next to Freddy’s.

Unlike its Newburgh counterpart, the restaurant is full-service and will be open late on weekends.

Owner Ryan London tells us bringing his business to the west side has been a long time coming.

“The west side has been my dream. I love the west side of Evansville. I’ve been trying to get a restaurant here for a while, and when this place became available, we did it. And that was back last February,” said London.

London added that online ordering will be available soon. He also asks that customers be patient as his team gets used to their new space.

