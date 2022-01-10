Birthday Club
EFD discusses large building fire response in wake of Bronx fire

By Brady Williams and Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department officials discussed what to do if there is a fire in a large building and explained how they are able to handle the situation.

EFD says here in Evansville they treat a fire in a large building the same as any fire.

The size or height can present some unique challenges that make it all the more important that people inside do the right things.

First and foremost, they say you need to take every fire alarm seriously and leave the building.

They say in large buildings you may not be able to see or smell a fire, but it’s still just as dangerous to you.

With you our and safe, it also allows firefighters to easily work toward putting the fire out.

District Chief Eric Eifert says you can also help by containing the fire if it’s in your apartment.

“Shut the door behind you to prevent the smoke and fire from spreading,” Eifert says. “You let the building do its job, which is contain the fire with fire-rated doors, sprinklers, smoke-proof stairwells - you never prop those open. Use all the building’s features and let it protect everyone else in the building.”

They say the bottom line is that nothing is more important than you and all the people in the building.

Getting out safely when you hear an alarm is the top priority.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

