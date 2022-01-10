Birthday Club
Dry and milder this week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday started out with temperatures in the teens under a clear sky. Southerly winds will return in the week ahead, so more seasonable temperatures will arrive on Tuesday and stay in the Tri-State through the week. Mostly sunny skies each day with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30. A late-week weather system will bring a chance of rain or snow to the area by Saturday.

