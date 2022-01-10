Dry and milder this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday started out with temperatures in the teens under a clear sky. Southerly winds will return in the week ahead, so more seasonable temperatures will arrive on Tuesday and stay in the Tri-State through the week. Mostly sunny skies each day with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30. A late-week weather system will bring a chance of rain or snow to the area by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.