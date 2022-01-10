Birthday Club
Dates announced for postponed UE men’s basketball contests

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - The Missouri Valley Conference has announced rescheduling dates for postponed games including those which impacted the University of Evansville men’s basketball team.

Those rescheduled contests have resulted in additional game-day shifts for two other contests. A total of seven Conference games are impacted. Notably, to date, the league had postponed six men’s basketball games, and all six have been rescheduled.

The Conference office will continue to work in conjunction with its member schools and television partners throughout the rescheduling process. Adjusted games, with new dates, times and television network designations, include the following:

Jan. 21 -- Evansville at Illinois State, 6 pm CT (ESPN+/ESPN3)

Jan. 23 -- Illinois State at Evansville, 1 pm CT (MVC TV Network)

Feb. 8 -- Evansville at Indiana State, 6 pm CT (ESPN+/ESPN3)

Feb. 10 -- Indiana State at Evansville, 6 pm CT (ESPN+/ESPN3)

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

