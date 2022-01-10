Birthday Club
Brighter, Colder

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the mid-30s...which is 5-degrees below normal. Tonight, mostly clear, and bitter cold as lows drop into the teens.

Tuesday, mostly sunny as high temps in the mid- 30s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer as high temps reach the mid to upper 40s.

