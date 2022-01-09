USI Men’s Basketball Announces Roster Changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Athletics and Men’s Basketball is announcing the removal of five players from the active roster, for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Senior guard Trevell Cunningham, junior guard Myles Belyeu, and junior forward Jordan Cousin were released from the program, while senior guard Mateo Rivera and freshman forward K’Suan Casey will miss the remainder of the season, after failing to meet satisfactory academic progress.

“Unfortunately, these five student-athletes failed to meet the requirements set forth by the University and the Athletic Department,” said athletic director, Jon Mark Hall. “USI Athletics strives for excellence in the classroom and on and off the court.” All USI student-athletes must adhere to the same requirements, and there are no exceptions.”

“This is disappointing for our entire program, especially for our student-athletes who are still competing on the court,” said USI Men’s basketball head coach, Stan Gouard. “All of us will recommit to focusing on our academics-character-basketball philosophy, that is key to our success.

“We look forward to working with Rivera and Casey to get them back on track, in their academic pursuits towards graduation and for Casey to rejoin us on the court next season,” continued Gouard. “Our top priority is to educate, and we will continue to emphasize this in all that we do.”

“It’s a hard lesson for each of these young men, but we will never sacrifice academics and our character for basketball. While this is a very unfortunate situation, we are prepared to move forward,” concluded Gouard.

