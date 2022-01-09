Birthday Club
Six new Habitat homes dedicated in Chandler

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated a half dozen new homes in Warrick County on Saturday.

The homeowners worked with Habitat for over a year to get their own homes built. They say that COVID-19 played a big role in the building process, ranging from workers testing positive to a shortage of materials that extended the original construction timeline.

One new homeowner, Mary Stanley, says the process challenged her, but she’s glad to see it pay off with a new home.

“I really had to do some hard work - build the walls, put everything into it, heart and soul into it, sweat and tears, a lot of hard stuff,” Stanley said. “Stuff I’ve never done before, so it’s exciting.”

Stanley says the process included working 15 hours a week. She says COVID-19 added extra challenges to the building of her home, but it was well worth it to have a new place for her family.

