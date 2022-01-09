OPD investigating morning armed robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department responded to Quality Quick convenient store in reference to a robbery at the business.

OPD says it happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to a press release, a man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a baseball cap entered the store with a gun demanding money.

Officials say the man ran from the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the police department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

