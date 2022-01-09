Madisonville church offers supplies to tornado survivors

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville First Assembly of God recognized people’s needs in the area and church leaders decided they wanted to help, and they are giving a lot more than just food and water.

After seeing the impact of the tornadoes, as well as recent cold temperatures on the area, the church decided to take action.

“It was very devastating to watch these things take place and to see the community hurting like that, and so we’ve jumped in and just tried to help out where we can,” Pastor Chris Manning said.

They partnered with the Global Empowerment Mission, which had been helping other affected areas, and thought Hopkins County needed some help too.

Church leaders got to work gathering supplies to give to those in need. These supplies include basics like water and food, but also items such as air mattresses, blankets, generators and even $300 Visa cards for affected families, as well as $600 for large families in need.

“When you’re giving people that they literally start crying and it really shows you how severe the situation is,” Michael Capponi, founder and CEO of Global Empowerment Mission said.

A lot of the supplies were donated from local or national companies, including 2,100 gallons of milk from Prairie Farms.

In the tornadoes, Lubia Contreras lost her home’s heater, her water pipes were broken, and the back window of her car was shattered.

“This really is gonna help me, really gonna help me,” Contreras said. “At least I could [have] a heater, which I’m dying for.”

14 News previously reported on Alexis Dunlap, who was injured in the tornadoes along with her 5-year-old son. She was at Saturday’s event, and says they’re doing better.

“It means a lot - I mean, we lost everything,” Contreras said. “So being able to have the support and the love to rebuild, it means a lot.”

Dunlap says they have a new home in Dixon, and she’s happy to say this one is underground.

Organizers say they’re planning another event like this for next month, and based on the needs of the area at that time, they might be offering different things.

For more information on Global Empowerment Mission and its relief efforts in the area, click here.

