Henderson dispatch: Multiple deer reported on Highway 41

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms multiple reports of deer on the southbound side of Highway 41 North.

Officials are warning people to be careful when traveling near the twin bridges on US 41.

They say several deer have been spotted in a field next to a landscaping business.

Officials believe this may be due to the high water in the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

