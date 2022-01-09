Henderson dispatch: Multiple deer reported on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms multiple reports of deer on the southbound side of Highway 41 North.

Officials are warning people to be careful when traveling near the twin bridges on US 41.

They say several deer have been spotted in a field next to a landscaping business.

Officials believe this may be due to the high water in the area.

