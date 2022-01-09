Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

EFD: 4 people displaced after house fire

The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on...
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on Saturday night.(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Ave.

They say it happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

EFD says when they arrived they found fire coming out of a bedroom window.

After searching the house for occupants, it was determined all four residents made it out safely before crews arrived.

EFD officials determined the fire was an accidental electrical fire in a bedroom. The cause was likely due to a space heater overloading an electrical circuit.

The four adult occupants have been displaced due to the damage and the American Red Cross was called for assistance.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Sunrise Shoutout 1/7
14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Owensboro woman killed in morning house fire
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Everything tastes bad to Jasper man after COVID-19
Henderson fire on Carter Drive
HFD: One person killed in mobile home fire, one hospitalized
Officials say westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed as a result of a crash that...
Lloyd Expressway fully reopens following temporary shutdown due to two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Suspect in Quality Quick armed robbery
OPD investigating morning armed robbery
Suspect in Quality Quick armed robbery
Henderson dispatch: Multiple deer reported on Highway 41
HFD: One person killed in mobile home fire, one hospitalized
HFD: One person killed in mobile home fire, one hospitalized