EFD: 4 people displaced after house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Taylor Ave.

They say it happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

EFD says when they arrived they found fire coming out of a bedroom window.

After searching the house for occupants, it was determined all four residents made it out safely before crews arrived.

EFD officials determined the fire was an accidental electrical fire in a bedroom. The cause was likely due to a space heater overloading an electrical circuit.

The four adult occupants have been displaced due to the damage and the American Red Cross was called for assistance.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.