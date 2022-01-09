Clearer and colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of us picked up 1 to 2 inches of rain from Saturday afternoon through this morning. The official rainfall total in Evansville was 1.14 inches. In Owensboro, the total was 1.78 inches. As expected, the last of the rain moved out by about noon today, but the clouds hung around through the afternoon. Those clouds will gradually clear this evening, and the overnight hours look mostly clear.

The cold front that brought us all that rain also shifted our wind direction. A cold breeze has been blowing in from the north since this morning. Our high temperatures hit the mid 40s around sunrise, but we spent most of the day in the 30s as that chilly air took over. Our temperatures will keep falling out of the 30s and through the 20s tonight. We will bottom out in the mid to upper teens by early Monday morning, and our wind chills will dip into the lower teens. Keep in mind that any water still left on the roads will likely freeze, causing isolated slick spots.

Sunshine returns for the start of the workweek as high pressure takes over from the west-northwest. Monday will be mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 30s and wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper teens and wind chills in the lower teens. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s and wind chills in the lower 30s.

As that high pressure system pushes off to our east Tuesday night, we may see a few more clouds, but our wind direction will also change, and warmer air will start flowing in from the south. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds, and we will top out in the upper 40s to near 50° Friday despite partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will swing through our region as we head into the weekend. That will bring us a chance of rain late Friday night into Saturday and will drop our high temperatures back into the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday and Sunday.

