Staying warm and staying safe: How to heat your home during the winter

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - With some of the coldest days yet this winter, Princeton Fire Captain Tracy Krieg took time to sit down with 14 News to go over ways to heat one’s home without being unsafe.

Krieg said it’s a good time to remind people in the Tri-State to make sure their furnaces are in working order.

“Try to stay ahead of those kinds of problems,” he said. “That would be a really good start.”

Inevitably, Krieg said some people will still have trouble with their typical heat sources.

For many, the solution will be a space heater, but Krieg said you need to make sure it’s being used in a safe space.

“Space heaters should not be placed near combustible materials like curtains or pieces of furniture, basically anything that could catch fire,” he said.

He also said they should never be used with an extension cord.

Krieg said if your usual heat fails, the rule of thumb is to layer up and make sure your alternatives are being used exactly as they’re intended.

“Any time you can avoid having to supplement your normal source of heating, your home is probably best,” he said. “Not only safety-wise, but also for your pocketbook.”

He said most of the heating-related fires they see this time of year come from heat sources that are being used irresponsibly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.