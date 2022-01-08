Rain through Sunday morning, then cooler and drier

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain spread across the Tri-State this afternoon and will remain likely through the overnight hours. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, mainly in western Kentucky, but severe weather is not expected. The rain will taper off to the east-southeast during the first half of the day Sunday, and we will all be dry by about lunchtime.

In total, the northwest half of the Tri-State will probably pick up 0.5 to 1 inch of rain from this system. Meanwhile, the southeast half of our region will pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of rain with isolated totals around 2 inches possible. That rain, in addition to melting snow, may cause some minor flooding issues, mainly in western Kentucky, tonight and Sunday morning.

The cold front bringing us this rain will also have an impact on our temperatures. Tonight, our winds are coming from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That is pushing warmer air into our region, which is why our temperatures will keep climbing into the low to mid 40s overnight.

When that cold front moves through our region Sunday morning, our wind direction will change. Now, our winds will be coming from the north-northwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, pushing colder air down into the Tri-State. As a result, we will top out in the low to mid 40s Sunday morning, then our temperatures will fall back through the 30s throughout the day. We will keep falling through the 20s Sunday evening, bottoming out in the mid teens late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will both be sunny but chilly with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our wind direction will shift again Tuesday, and warmer air will take over as we head into the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and upper 40s to near 50° Thursday and Friday. More rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

