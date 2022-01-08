OFD: One person hospitalized after morning fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of West 12th Street Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 1:40 a.m.

OFD says there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of a bedroom window from the home when they arrived.

Officials say after a search and rescue, one resident was found and taken out of the home.

That person was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Owensboro Fire Department was able to put the fire out and says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

