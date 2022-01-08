Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

OFD: One person hospitalized after morning fire

Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.(Owensboro Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of West 12th Street Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 1:40 a.m.

OFD says there was heavy smoke and flames coming out of a bedroom window from the home when they arrived.

Officials say after a search and rescue, one resident was found and taken out of the home.

That person was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Owensboro Fire Department was able to put the fire out and says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
14 News Sunrise Shoutout 1/7
14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney
Business employee accused of embezzling $80K
Evansville police investigating reported embezzlement at area business
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Henderson fire on Carter Drive
HFD: One person killed in mobile home fire, one hospitalized
Thursday and Friday brought extreme cold to the Tri-State.
Staying warm and staying safe: How to heat your home during the winter
Officials say westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed as a result of a crash that...
Lloyd Expressway fully reopens following temporary shutdown due to two-vehicle crash
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter