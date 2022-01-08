HFD: One person killed in mobile home fire, one hospitalized

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Carter Drive early Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 2 a.m.

HFD officials say the home was heavily involved when they arrived.

Fire crews attempted to enter into the home, but encountered heavy fire conditions. A second fire crew was able to enter the home through the back of the trailer where they found one of the occupants.

That person was later identified as 19-year-old Brenden Bellar.

According to a press release, Bellar did not survive the incident and died from his injuries.

The fire department says a second occupant of the home was able to make it out and ask neighbors to call 911. The occupant suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

That person was released from the hospital a short time later.

Henderson Fire Department says it was determined the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation.

