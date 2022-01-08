Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

HFD: One person killed in mobile home fire, one hospitalized

Henderson fire on Carter Drive
Henderson fire on Carter Drive(Henderson Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Carter Drive early Saturday morning.

They say it happened around 2 a.m.

HFD officials say the home was heavily involved when they arrived.

Fire crews attempted to enter into the home, but encountered heavy fire conditions. A second fire crew was able to enter the home through the back of the trailer where they found one of the occupants.

That person was later identified as 19-year-old Brenden Bellar.

According to a press release, Bellar did not survive the incident and died from his injuries.

The fire department says a second occupant of the home was able to make it out and ask neighbors to call 911. The occupant suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

That person was released from the hospital a short time later.

Henderson Fire Department says it was determined the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
14 News Sunrise Shoutout 1/7
14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney
Business employee accused of embezzling $80K
Evansville police investigating reported embezzlement at area business
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Owensboro fire on W. 12th St.
OFD: One person hospitalized after morning fire
Thursday and Friday brought extreme cold to the Tri-State.
Staying warm and staying safe: How to heat your home during the winter
Officials say westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed as a result of a crash that...
Lloyd Expressway fully reopens following temporary shutdown due to two-vehicle crash
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter