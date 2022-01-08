Lloyd Expressway fully reopens following temporary shutdown due to two-vehicle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a part of the Lloyd Expressway was closed after a wreck involving two vehicles occurred on Friday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened near the intersection at Menards Drive in Evansville around 9:40 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News the westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway were shut down as a result of the wreck. They also say a tow truck was on scene to remove debris off the roadway.

According to dispatch, it’s unknown if anybody was hurt during the crash.

Our crew says when they arrived at the site of the crash, a tow truck was seen taking away one of the two vehicles damaged in the wreck. The roadway has since reopened.

We will update this article once more information is available.

