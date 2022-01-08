Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Lloyd Expressway fully reopens following temporary shutdown due to two-vehicle crash

Officials say westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed as a result of a crash that...
Officials say westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are closed as a result of a crash that happened near the intersection at Menards Drive around 9:40 p.m. Friday.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a part of the Lloyd Expressway was closed after a wreck involving two vehicles occurred on Friday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened near the intersection at Menards Drive in Evansville around 9:40 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News the westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway were shut down as a result of the wreck. They also say a tow truck was on scene to remove debris off the roadway.

According to dispatch, it’s unknown if anybody was hurt during the crash.

Our crew says when they arrived at the site of the crash, a tow truck was seen taking away one of the two vehicles damaged in the wreck. The roadway has since reopened.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
14 News Sunrise Shoutout 1/7
14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney
Business employee accused of embezzling $80K
Evansville police investigating reported embezzlement at area business
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Trooper involved in a wreck.
KSP troopers involved in accidents while working separate wrecks

Latest News

Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Everything tastes bad to Jasper man after COVID-19
14 First Alert Interceptor shows a look at road conditions on Audubon Parkway
14 First Alert Interceptor shows a look at road conditions on Audubon Parkway
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter
Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter