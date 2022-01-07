Birthday Club
Warrick Co. School Corporation updates Covid mask policy

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation updated, what they are calling their “circuit breaker” Covid-19 mask policy, for students and staff who reach certain percentages.

Friday, the school corporation said based on the number of students or staff who have met one or both circuit breaker percentages, Castle North Middle School students and staff will be required to wear masks for two weeks.

WCSC uses a circuit breaker model which requires extra precautions at school if either factor exceeds one or both of the following:

· The total number of positive cases in a school exceeds two percent of the total number of students and staff.

· The number of students and staff required to quarantine exceeds five percent of the student and staff population.

They say this policy will begin on Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 21 regardless of vaccination status or previous Covid diagnosis.

Additional information about the WCSC policy and current numbers at Castle North Middle School can be found on the school district webpage under the Covid tab.

Officials say masks will be available at the school on Monday, but cloth masks are still acceptable.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

