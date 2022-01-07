Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

VHS takes in several dogs that were removed from large puppy mill operation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society recently took in nine dogs that were removed from a puppy mill operation.

In a social media post, VHS says Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation contacted them about a case in Spencer County, Kentucky involving over 100 dogs removed from a puppy mill operation.

They say nine of those rescued puppy mill dogs arrived at VHS.

VHS says they will give the dogs about a week to decompress before they start moving them up for adoption.

They say the dogs were matted and dirty, but otherwise healthy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Water Rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Melissa Cobb.
Henderson woman facing several charges after chase

Latest News

Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,046 cases since Tues.
Brian Baumgartner
Baumgartner sentenced in Valerie Ruark’s death
Evansville police investigating reported embezzlement at area business
VHS taking in puppy mill dogs (Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)
VHS taking in puppy mill dogs (Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)