VHS takes in several dogs that were removed from large puppy mill operation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society recently took in nine dogs that were removed from a puppy mill operation.

In a social media post, VHS says Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation contacted them about a case in Spencer County, Kentucky involving over 100 dogs removed from a puppy mill operation.

They say nine of those rescued puppy mill dogs arrived at VHS.

VHS says they will give the dogs about a week to decompress before they start moving them up for adoption.

They say the dogs were matted and dirty, but otherwise healthy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.