VHS takes in several dogs that were removed from large puppy mill operation
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society recently took in nine dogs that were removed from a puppy mill operation.
In a social media post, VHS says Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation contacted them about a case in Spencer County, Kentucky involving over 100 dogs removed from a puppy mill operation.
They say nine of those rescued puppy mill dogs arrived at VHS.
VHS says they will give the dogs about a week to decompress before they start moving them up for adoption.
They say the dogs were matted and dirty, but otherwise healthy.
