Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Part of W. Maryland to close for water line replacement

W. Maryland closure
W. Maryland closure(Evansville Water Sewer Utility)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water Sewer Utility say W. Maryland St. will be closed from Harmony Way to N. Sonntag Ave.

Crews will be replacing the water lines.

Officials say it should start around January 10 and last for about two months.

It’s part of a long range approach to replace several water lines each year.

“Refresh Evansville” started in 2016, and aims to replace more than 1,000 miles of pipe.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
Water Rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Melissa Cobb.
Henderson woman facing several charges after chase

Latest News

Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
KSP: Part of W. Kentucky Parkway closed due to overturned semi
Beshear signs bill moving back candidate filing deadline
Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,046 cases since Tues.