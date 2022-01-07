Traffic Alert: Part of W. Maryland to close for water line replacement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water Sewer Utility say W. Maryland St. will be closed from Harmony Way to N. Sonntag Ave.

Crews will be replacing the water lines.

Officials say it should start around January 10 and last for about two months.

It’s part of a long range approach to replace several water lines each year.

“Refresh Evansville” started in 2016, and aims to replace more than 1,000 miles of pipe.

W. Maryland St. will be closed from Harmony Way to N. Sonntag Ave. for a new water line project. See map. Road closure in red. Detour route in green. Harmony Way will remain open during all phases of construction. @EvansvilleINGov @RefreshEville pic.twitter.com/rYzsCjyV1d — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) January 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.