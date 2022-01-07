Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tell City Police: Man arrested on multiple sex charges

Shane Thomas
Shane Thomas(Tell City Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, The Tell City Police Department says they made an arrest following an ongoing investigation from Nov. 2021.

TCPD says they opened a criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual contact between 26-year-old Shane Thomas and a child under the age of 14.

Shane Thomas
Shane Thomas(Tell City Police Department)

During the investigation, detectives say they developed probable cause to arrest Thomas.

The police department says Thomas was arrested and charged by TCPD detectives on ten counts of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

They say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Thomas is being held at Perry County Detention Center on a $240,000 bond.

TCPD is asking anyone with information involving the incident to call the police department at 812-547-7068 or their anonymous tip-line at 812-547-9563.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
Water Rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Melissa Cobb.
Henderson woman facing several charges after chase

Latest News

Warrick Co. School Corporation updates Covid mask policy
Deaconess Hospital Covid-19 numbers
Deaconess hospital reports 128 Covid positive patients, 49 in ICU
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
KSP: Part of W. Kentucky Parkway back open after semi overturned