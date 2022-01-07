Snow and ice cause dangerous driving conditions in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - When the snow fell and the ice gathered on the roads Thursday, it made getting from point A to point B a lot harder for drivers.

It was the first snow of the year in Madisonville, something that has a unique effect on drivers.

”Normally everybody, by the time we get the first one they’ve forgotten about the last one, so they think that they can drive as normal on the roadway, they forget about the slick road conditions,” Major Charles Young with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

The snow made it a busy day for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, who spent the day monitoring road conditions, communicating with state and local road departments, and helping drivers in crashes or who slid off the road.

”Most people don’t realize that when it snows like it did today, it starts out, it wets the roads, once the roadway becomes wet, the more snow falls on top of it freezes the layer on the blacktop, so you’re basically driving on snow on top of ice,” Young said.

Some drivers say it’s important to remember just how different it is to drive in snow and ice.

”A whole lot different,” Madisonville resident Charles Shepherd said. “Not everybody is prepared for these conditions, so now you have to be even more aware of the other person. And of course, I just had eye surgery so I’m having to be extremely careful.”

It’s made some people grateful to have a sure-footed car.

”When I left work a few minutes ago, you know, I just didn’t have it in four-wheel drive but when I stopped here at the gas station, I went ahead and put it in four-wheel drive,” Madisonville resident Kimberli Francis said. “You know, if I’ve got it let’s go ahead and use it.”

The sheriff’s office says they have had more than ten collisions and slide-offs in the area on Thursday, but that number can be misleading. They monitor slick areas and don’t report slide-offs if there aren’t injuries or damage.

They encourage drivers to slow down, leave space between cars on the road, and if you can help it, don’t be on the road at all.

”We just ask people to use as much caution as they can,” Young said. “And if you don’t need to be out - don’t.”

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says over 37 miles of I-69 is located in Hopkins County. This along with all their other roads has kept them busy.

