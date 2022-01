MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s plenty of snow on the ground to go sledding.

The Morganfield Police and Fire Department is inviting the public to go sledding with them.

It’s happening at 4 p.m. Friday on the big hill at Legion Park.

There will be free hot chocolate and pizza from Pizza Hut.

If sledding is not your cup of tea, you can come out and build a snowman.

