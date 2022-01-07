Birthday Club
Road conditions improved, but still be careful

14 First Alert Interceptor shows a look at road conditions on Audubon Parkway
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Late Friday afternoon, the 14 First Alert Interceptor shows road conditions have improved since Thursday’s snow, but drivers beware.

With the sun going down again, whatever is melted could refreeze.

Main roads across the Tri-State appear to in good condition clear, but secondary and side roads are still covered with slick snow and ice.

Here’s a look at things just after 4 p.m. Friday on the Audubon Parkway:

