Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to a robbery at an Evansville liquor store just after midnight on Thursday.

They say that happened at the Liquor Locker in the 1200 block of E. Riverside Drive.

An employee at the store called saying a man robbed the store at gunpoint and forced her into a freezer before leaving.

When officers arrived, they found the employee.

Officers were able to view surveillance footage and say they saw a man come into the store with a gun in his hands.

The video showed him forcing the employee to open the store’s safe while he stood over her, pointing the firearm at her.

A police report states the man then had the employee fill a trash bag with money from the registers before forcing her to get in the freezer.

They say the man then fled out the back door and got into the passenger side of a vehicle.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

