Port Authority officials finish Evanston bridge project

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Port Authority officials say the Evanston railroad bridge is back up and running.

Port Authority general manager, Jared Kleeman shared photos of the final touches from earlier this week.

The original wood of the bridge was replaced with concrete and steel to make it more durable, allowing it to carry heavier freight cars.

This project was one of two funded by a grant the county received from the U.S. Department of Commerce last year.

