Police: Mt. Carmel student arrested for sending threats on social media

MT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities arrested a student at Mount Carmel Junior High School for allegedly making death threats to two fellow students.

According to the Mount Carmel Police Department, officers were sent to the school on Thursday in response to a report that two girls received death threats from an unknown male through the social media app, Snapchat.

After launching an investigation into the allegation, police say the male was later identified as another MCJHS student. Officers say the juvenile suspect had sent threats to other students as well.

The male juvenile is facing multiple charges, including two counts of cyberstalking and two counts of harassment by electronic communication. These charges are both considered felonies.

The suspect is being held in custody until he can be transferred to a juvenile detention center.

