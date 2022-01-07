Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Mt. Carmel student arrested for sending threats on social media

Police: Mt. Carmel student arrested for sending threats on social media
Police: Mt. Carmel student arrested for sending threats on social media(Live 5/File)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities arrested a student at Mount Carmel Junior High School for allegedly making death threats to two fellow students.

According to the Mount Carmel Police Department, officers were sent to the school on Thursday in response to a report that two girls received death threats from an unknown male through the social media app, Snapchat.

After launching an investigation into the allegation, police say the male was later identified as another MCJHS student. Officers say the juvenile suspect had sent threats to other students as well.

The male juvenile is facing multiple charges, including two counts of cyberstalking and two counts of harassment by electronic communication. These charges are both considered felonies.

The suspect is being held in custody until he can be transferred to a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Allbritton.
Man arrested after overnight chase in Evansville
Car crashes into house
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE
Accumulating snow Thursday
Water Rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
First snow of the year brings hazardous road conditions to Owensboro area
First snow of the year brings hazardous road conditions to Owensboro area
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.