Monitoring Tri-State roads after Thursday’s snow

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - The Tri-State got covered in snow Thursday.

Right now, we’re monitoring road conditions ahead of the morning commute.

So far, we’re seeing that many roads around the Tri-State aren’t too bad.

Our Jessica Costello is reporting live from the 14 First Alert Interceptor. She tells us when coming into work this morning, the Lloyd Expressway was completely clear.

However, you start running into problems on back roads.

Last night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said black ice would be the main challenge for cabinet crews working overnight on the roadways.

Officials said KYTC crews pre-treated surfaces, including bridges and known slick spots in advance of the weather front but this weather has caused dozen of crashes, many hour-long blockages of Interstates 64 and 75 and the Western Kentucky Parkway.

So it’s important to make sure you’re taking it easy during your Friday morning commute even if you feel the roadways are pretty clear. It’s black ice that could pose the biggest threat.

Trooper Corey King with the Kentucky State Police even put out on his social media accounts that troopers patrolling Henderson and Daviess County all said that I-69, the Audubon Parkway, US 60 Bypass and parts of I-165 were solid ice.

Trooper King said they were not expecting these conditions to improve during the night, so for your morning commute, give yourself plenty of time and slow down.

Our Jessica Costello is reporting several slide-offs on Audubon Parkway. She’s telling us it’s a sheet of ice from Hebbardsville and Niagara exit, all the to the Henderson exit.

He also tweeted about a trooper who was injured in a wreck Thursday night on I-69 in Henderson County. He says the trooper was hit by another car that lost control on the ice.

The trooper was inside his cruiser during the accident and was taken to the hospital. We’re told it’s believed he got a concussion in that wreck.

Of course, there are many school closures this morning because of this weather front, we’ve got EVSC and Warrick Schools closed for today and a long list of others that are closed or on a delay in Indiana.

In Kentucky, Daviess County Schools are closed today and Owensboro Public Schools are having a Virtual Learning day Friday.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police says main highways are in pretty good shape Friday morning. However, he’s still warning drivers for their morning commute, saying it’s important to expect scattered slick spots.

Sgt. Ringle is also reporting that most secondary roads are snow and ice-covered.

Officials are asking you to slow down, increase that following distance, allow more time to stop at lights and for cars in front of you and dress warm.

It also wouldn’t hurt to have a blanket in your car or some kind of emergency kit just in case you get stuck in an area when these winter weather fronts move in.

