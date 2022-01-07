Birthday Club
KSP: Trooper hit by vehicle that lost control on ice

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - KSP Trooper Corey King says a trooper working a wreck in Henderson County was hit by another vehicle Thursday night.

He says it happened on I-69.

We’re told the car lost control on ice and hit the trooper, who was in his vehicle.

KSP says the trooper was taken to the hospital, with what is believed to be a concussion.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

