KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kenergy officials reported over 4,400 customers in Henderson and Union counties are currently without power early Friday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., power had been restored to those affected customers, according to Kenergy’s outage map.

Kenergy says the outage was due to Big Rivers having a lockout on a line.

