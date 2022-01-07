Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 1
Watch highlights and top plays at 10:35
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.
We have several games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.
[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]
After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports app starting at 10:35 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.