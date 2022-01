Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,046 cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 1,046 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday.

Officials say of the new cases, 484 were in Daviess County, 209 were in Henderson County, 122 were in Ohio County, 85 were in Union County, 53 were in Webster County, 51 were in Hancock County and 42 were in McLean County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included three residents of Daviess County, two residents of Henderson County and one resident from each McLean, Union and Webster counties.

The district is now reporting an average of 267.6 cases a day

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 21,016 cases, 321 deaths, 57.40% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 6,652 cases, 100 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 9,671 cases, 220 deaths

Ohio Co. - 5,400 cases, 91 deaths, 42.96% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 9,225 cases, 138 deaths, 56.01% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,785 cases, 48 deaths, 50.09% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,832 cases, 45 deaths, 53.09% vaccinated

Union Co. - 3,060 cases, 48 deaths, 45.14% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,718 cases, 21 deaths, 63.76% vaccinated

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.