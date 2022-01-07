Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.
Water Rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Melissa Cobb.
Henderson woman facing several charges after chase

Latest News

Jasmine Arbery asked the court Friday to give a maximum sentence to the man who killed her...
Ahmaud Arbery's sister gives impact statement, asks for maximum sentence
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address on March 1
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Name released of Evansville man killed in head-on crash in Wayne Co.