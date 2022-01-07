Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some bitterly cold temperatures this morning.

Snow hit the Tri-State yesterday, leaving roads covered. Now, we’re taking a look at road conditions this morning for your morning commute. Jessica Costello is live in the 14 First Alert Intercepter.

A Capitol police officer has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit is accusing Trump of contributing to injuries she sustained during last year’s attack on the Capitol building.

This comes as President Biden and members of Congress paused to remember the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

