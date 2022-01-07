First snow of the year brings hazardous road conditions to Owensboro area

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first snow of 2022 caused plenty of slick road conditions in Owensboro, where local residents saw a couple more inches of snow than those residing across the Ohio River in the Evansville area.

14 News spoke with city, county and state officials to see how they have been working to combat the snow. Owensboro Street Department officials say the main roads are in pretty good shape right now, but they are concerned about the roads freezing after dark.

Crews have had all eight trucks out Thursday and will have them out again over the course of the night to try to keep roads as clear as possible.

“We’ll be working around the clock, and we’ll have crews here overnight,” Kevin DeRossitt, the Owensboro deputy director of public works said. “We’ll be back out here hard at it early in the morning getting salt out, so when traffic does get out, it’ll help us. Traffic does help us the most. When they’re not out there, the salt becomes less effective. I advise everyone to slow down, leave early, take it easy because it’ll be slick in the morning.”

Daviess County engineer Mark Brasher says there are 560 miles of roads to maintain out in Daviess County, and all 11 of their trucks have been out plowing. Brasher tells 14 News that the roads his trucks have plowed are in decent shape, but he’s worried about the temperatures getting below freezing, which could make the roads very slick for those commuting into town from the county.

“Just be careful - anything we clear off tonight, or turns into slush today, may freeze over tonight, so if you have to get out, just be careful,” Brasher said. “This is our first snow, so everyone tends to forget how to drive safer in snow over the eight months of spring, summer and fall, so it’s a relearning experience. We’ll be working throughout the night to do our best so we can to get the snow off.”

As for state road conditions in the western parts of the commonwealth, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Corey King says their troopers have worked over 20 accidents and slide-offs, and they anticipate more issues as it gets dark, as well as during the Friday morning commute.

