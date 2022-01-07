Evansville Regional Economic Partnership hosting 2022 Legislative Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is virtually hosting a 2022 Legislative Preview.

It starts at 8 Friday morning.

Members of the Southwest Indiana Delegation will be on hand to discuss priorities that will have the greatest impact on our region and the business community.

The legislative preview is open to the public.

You can register for that event

