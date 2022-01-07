Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership hosting 2022 Legislative Preview

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership hosting a 2022 Legislative Preview.
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership hosting a 2022 Legislative Preview.(Evansville Regional Economic Partnership)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is virtually hosting a 2022 Legislative Preview.

It starts at 8 Friday morning.

Members of the Southwest Indiana Delegation will be on hand to discuss priorities that will have the greatest impact on our region and the business community.

The legislative preview is open to the public.

You can register for that event here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Water Rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.
SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
Melissa Cobb.
Henderson woman facing several charges after chase
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.

Latest News

Power back on for Kenergy customers in Henderson, Union counties
Report: Man robs liquor store, forces employee into freezer before fleeing
Monitoring Tri-State roads after Thursday’s snow.
Monitoring Tri-State roads after Thursday’s snow
KSP: Trooper hit by vehicle that lost control on ice