Evansville police investigating reported embezzlement at area business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking into a reported case of embezzlement at an area business.

According to a media report, the general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking reported the theft.

The manager told authorities they learned that one of their employees had been fraudulently paying her own personal bills after an internal investigation.

They say she has been hiding it from the company since 2019.

A report shows the company’s estimate loss is $80,000.

