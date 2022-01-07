Birthday Club
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.

Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is dead following a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the wreck occurred along Interstate 64 at Milepost 96 in Wayne County.

State troopers say the 26-year-old driver from Evansville was driving westbound before he lost control, crossed the center median and rammed into the semi.

According to a press release, the driver who hit the semi-truck was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say the other driver refused medical attention.

Illinois State Police says the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

