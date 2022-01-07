Evansville man killed after head-on crash involving semi-truck in Wayne Co.
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is dead following a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Thursday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, the wreck occurred along Interstate 64 at Milepost 96 in Wayne County.
State troopers say the 26-year-old driver from Evansville was driving westbound before he lost control, crossed the center median and rammed into the semi.
According to a press release, the driver who hit the semi-truck was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say the other driver refused medical attention.
Illinois State Police says the investigation remains ongoing.
