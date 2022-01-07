Deputy Sean Riley drive-thru benefit dinner happening Sat.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - For those wanting to support Deputy Riley’s family, there will be a drive-thru benefit dinner on Saturday, January 8.

It will be at the Cisne Bedford Township Fire Department starting at 11 a.m.

The food will all be provided through donations.

Crews will be handing out smoked pork chops, scallop potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll.

”We have people that haven’t even asked to help. They’ve just said we will be showing up to help and just put us wherever. So I have full faith whenever Friday and Saturday come along, we will have so many deserts and community outpouring that we will not be hurting for help,” said Josh Smith and Andrew Pennington with the Bedford Township Fire Department.

Officials are asking that all the traffic start at the high school down Mulberry Street and then head west on Mulberry to the fire station so that a line can form that way.

