Deaconess hospital reports 128 new Covid positive patients, 49 in ICU

Deaconess Hospital Covid-19 numbers(Deaconess Hospital)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess hospital reported 128 new Covid positive patients have been hospitalized, along with 49 of them in the ICU Friday.

According to a social media post, 22 patients are vaccinated against the Coronavirus, while 106 of them are not.

Deaconess also reported 27 of those patients are on ventilators.

Deaconess hospital Covid numbers(Deaconess Hospital)

Deaconess health officials are asking people to keep themselves and their loved ones safe by wearing masks, watching your distance and washing your hands.

If you need to get tested, you can schedule an appointment on Deaconess’ website.

